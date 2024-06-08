Responders rescue person trapped in vehicle after I-95 crash in Westport

Westport firefighters say the "Jaws of Life" were used to help free a person from inside a vehicle after a crash.

It happened on Friday evening on I-95 north in Westport, between exits 17 and 18.

Westport Fire Dept.

That's where firefighters say a vehicle was pinned under a guard rail after a crash, and a person was stuck inside.

According to Westport Fire's Assistant Chief, the vehicle was stabilized and rescue tools were used to get the person free to safety in less than 15 minutes.

Westport Fire Dept.

The extent of injuries is unknown, though fire officials say hospital transportation was provided.

The scene was cleared just before 10:00 p.m.