Westport

Responders rescue person trapped in vehicle after I-95 crash in Westport

By Bryan Mercer

Westport Fire Dept.

Westport firefighters say the "Jaws of Life" were used to help free a person from inside a vehicle after a crash.

It happened on Friday evening on I-95 north in Westport, between exits 17 and 18.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Westport Fire Dept.

That's where firefighters say a vehicle was pinned under a guard rail after a crash, and a person was stuck inside.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to Westport Fire's Assistant Chief, the vehicle was stabilized and rescue tools were used to get the person free to safety in less than 15 minutes.

Westport Fire Dept.

The extent of injuries is unknown, though fire officials say hospital transportation was provided.

The scene was cleared just before 10:00 p.m.

Westport Fire Dept.

This article tagged under:

Westport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us