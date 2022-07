A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Norwich early Tuesday morning.

Officers received numerous 911 calls for a reported shooting near Convent Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they believe the man was targeted. He is currently in critical condition at Backus Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.