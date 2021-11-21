Waterbury

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Waterbury

Waterbury police car
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Waterbury on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Brook Street around 1:30 a.m. after getting a weapons complaint.

Shortly after, police said they were notified about a man who had been dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man is 35 years old and is currently considered to be in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators said they found a crime scene where the shooting happened on Brook Street.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyshooting investigation
