A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Albany Avenue around 6:15 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Officers said he is currently listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.