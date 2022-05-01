Man Injured in New Haven Shooting

A man is injured after a shooting in New Haven on Saturday night.
Officers heard gunfire coming from Lamberton Street around 9:15 p.m.
Police received a ShotSpotter alert on Lamberton Street between Dewitt Street and Kimberly Avenue.
Investigators said they found a 23-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by gunfire.
He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.