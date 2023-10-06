Man is arrested for fraudulently selling Avon home for $300K: police

Avon police have arrested a man that is accused of fraudulently selling a home for $300,000.

Authorities said William Ferrigno turned himself into police on an outstanding warrant Friday afternoon. He faces first-degree larceny charges.

Police said the arrest comes after a thorough investigation involving a piece of residential property that was allegedly sold for $300,000.

Ferrigno was released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.