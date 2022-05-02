Man Killed After Getting Struck by 2 Vehicles While Trying to Cross Street in Danbury: PD

A man has died after police said he was struck by two vehicles while trying to cross a street in Danbury on Sunday.

Officers received a call about a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Lake Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

According to police, a 26-year-old man from Danbury was crossing the street when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling eastbound on the road.

After he was struck by the Jetta, police said the man was vaulted into the westbound lane of traffic and was hit by a Toyota Corolla.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the man was transported to Danbury Hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Investigators believe the man was crossing the street and was in the lane of traffic when he was hit. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Sgt. Rory DeRocco or PO Jason Lyder at (203) 797-2157.