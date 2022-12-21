Stamford

Man Killed in Crash at Stamford Park

An 80-year-old man has died after he hit a tree at Cummings Park in Stamford on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police identified the man who died as John Robert Salley, of Stamford.

The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. when the man was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park, failed to negotiate a curve, sped up, drove through a small parking lot and hit a tree.

Salley, who was the only person in the vehicle, was brought to Stamford Hospital where he died, police said.

Police said they are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash and whether Salley suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

