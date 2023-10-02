Man killed in motorcycle crash in Plymouth, Conn.

A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Plymouth, Connecticut, over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to Poland Brook Road and Bemis Street shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to police, a man was treated at the scene. He was transported to Bristol Hospital where he later died.

The man's identity has not been released.

The Naugatuck Valley Crash Investigation Team is assisting Plymouth Police with the investigation.