Man outside of car on shoulder of I-91 in Cromwell struck by evading vehicle

A man who was standing outside of his car on the shoulder of Interstate 91 in Cromwell on Friday night was struck by an evading vehicle and is seriously injured.

State police said a 38-year-old man from Massachusetts was driving his Tesla on I-91 South and parked in the right shoulder around 8:07 p.m. It's unclear why the vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the highway.

While the vehicle was parked, investigators said a white sedan veered into the right shoulder, hit the driver's side of the Tesla and also hit the man who was standing outside of the vehicle.

The man was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. None of the five passengers in his vehicle reported injuries.

After the crash, the white sedan fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a small, white Honda sedan with front driver's side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop H at (860) 534-1000.