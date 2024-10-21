East Haven

Man pointed gun at employee after shoplifting at East Haven Home Depot: police

East Haven police have arrested a man who they said pointed a gun at a Home Depot employee after stealing merchandise from the store.

Officers responded to the Home Depot at 75 Frontage Road in East Haven around 7:43 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 to investigate after a shoplifting case escalated.

Police said the shoplifter pointed a handgun at a loss prevention employee who had confronted him when he tried to leave the store with merchandise that he didn’t pay for, then left the scene in a white work van.

No injuries were reported.

Police identified a suspect, a 33-year-old Middletown man, after going through surveillance footage and transaction records.

He was arrested, charged with threatening in the first degree and larceny in the sixth degree and held on a $250,000 bond.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.

