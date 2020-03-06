Coventry

Man Posed As Teen to Entice Children Into Online Sexual Relationships: Police

Coventry police have arrested a man they said was attempting to entice children into online sexual relationships.

Zachary Vannais, 25, of Charlton, Massachusetts, was arrested on Thursday.

Vannais, who is formerly from Coventry, is accused of posing as a teenager and contacting several children through various social media accounts, trying to entice them into online sexual encounters.

He was charged with five counts of enticing a minor, five counts of disorderly conduct, and four counts of risk of injury. Vannais was held on $60,000 bond.

