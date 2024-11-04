Plainfield

Man reported missing found dead in Moosup River

A man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found dead in the Moosup River.

Plainfield police received a report of a missing person for 32-year-old Kyle Sousa, of Central Village, on Sunday around 5 p.m. He had reportedly last been seen on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

Investigators were able to determine his last approximate location as Main Street in the Central Village section of Plainfield.

While checking the area, police said an unresponsive man was found in the Moosup River near Water Street around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. An officer removed the man and he was later pronounced dead.

The man pulled from the water was later identified as Sousa. Sousa was transported to the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington to undergo an autopsy.

This is being described by police as an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804.

