Man reportedly carjacked on Route 17 connector in Middletown

An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly carjacked while on the Route 17 connector in Middletown early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Crescent Street at Main Street around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a carjacking.

The complainant said he had just left Café on Main Street and turned onto the Route 17 connector when two men appeared in his back seat and assaulted him. After that, the suspects allegedly forced the complainant from his car and drove away in his 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.

According to the complainant, after the suspects forced him out of the car, he walked to Crescent Street and called police.

Investigators said the complainant was able to track the vehicle and reorted it to be in the same area from where it was stolen. Shortly after, officers found the vehicle down an embankment on the east side of the Route 17 connector.

It appeared the driver crashed through the guardrail while attempting to merge onto Route 9 North. The suspects were not found near the vehicle.

The suspects are described as two men wearing ski masks. One was believed to be wearing a puffy coat and the other was wearing black Nike shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

