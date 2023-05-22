Man Sentenced to 85 Years in Prison for Death of Elderly Woman in Stamford

A man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison for killing a 93-year-old woman during a home invasion in Stamford several years ago.

Stamford Police investigated the death of 93-year-old Isabella Mehner as a homicide. The incident happened on Sept. 25, 2019.

The Office of the State's Attorney said Robert Simmons was found guilty of murder in February.

Police said the responded to a Cove Road home for a report of an elderly woman who was unresponsive. The initial report said that she may have fallen down the stairs.

When officers arrived, they found Mehner dead at the bottom of the stairs leading to the basement of her home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that Mehner had injuries that were not consistent with a fall down the stairs.

Mehner lived alone in the home. According to police, family members went to check on her when they could not reach her, and found her at the bottom of the stairs.

Evidence produced during trial showed that Simmons entered the home around 5:39 p.m. and left about eight minutes after. Video surveillance from the area confirmed his identity, according to officials.

Authorities determined that Simmons had been to Mehner's home to perform drain work in the past. Investigators found his DNA underneath the victim's nails, and Mehner's DNA was also found on Simmons' pants.

“Although the 85-year sentence is in many ways symbolic given the defendant’s age, hopefully the victim’s family will find some closure in knowing that he will in all likelihood spend the rest of his life incarcerated," said State's Attorney Paul Ferencek.

Simmons was also charged with home invasion and first-degree burglary.