A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Ashford on Saturday.

State police said a 50-year-old Ashford man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Ference Road around 7 p.m. when he lost control.

As a result of the crash, the man was ejected from the motorcycle onto the pavement, authorities added. He sustained serious injuries and was transported by LifeStar to Bay State Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.