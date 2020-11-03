Man Shot During Struggle Over Gun in New Haven: Police

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a struggle over a gun in New Haven on Monday night, police said.

Officers were called to Wayfarer Street near Level Street in the West Rock neighborhood around 7 p.m. after getting a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they said they found a crime scene on Wayfarer Street.

Investigators said they later learned a gunshot victim had arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital. According to police, the 32-year-old man had been shot in the hand.

Officials said they believe before the shooting, the man and an unknown gunman had an argument and then a physical struggle over the gun. The shooting happened near the man's home, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.