Man Shot, Killed in East Hartford: Police

A homicide investigation is underway in East Hartford after a man was shot and killed on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired outside in a parking lot near Elm and Olmstead streets around 7:20 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

CPR was performed and the man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

Investigators said they believe a suspect, described as a man who is 6 feet tall, fled the area in a dark blue or black vehicle.

Detectives are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

