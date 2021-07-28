Hartford

Man Shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Hartford Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Investigators said a man in his 30s was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is currently listed in stable condition.

According to police, it was determined that the shooting happened on Wethersfield Avenue. The events that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us