Man Shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Hartford Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Investigators said a man in his 30s was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is currently listed in stable condition.

According to police, it was determined that the shooting happened on Wethersfield Avenue. The events that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.