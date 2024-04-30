Man accused of stealing thousands from disabled clients in New Milford

A man accused of misusing thousands of dollars from disabled clients' funds in New Milford has been arrested.

Police said Jonathan Vicente, 37, was taken into custody on Sunday for first-degree larceny.

Ability Beyond initiated an investigation into a report of an employee misusing funds, authorities said.

Vicente told officers that he didn't use clients' money for personal purchases, but investigators later determined that he spent over $20,000 between Jan. 2023 and Feb. 2024, respectively.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said he turned himself in after learning of a warrant for his arrest. He was held on a $75,000 bond and is set to appear in court on May 16.