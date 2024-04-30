New Milford

Man accused of stealing thousands from disabled clients in New Milford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man accused of misusing thousands of dollars from disabled clients' funds in New Milford has been arrested.

Police said Jonathan Vicente, 37, was taken into custody on Sunday for first-degree larceny.

Ability Beyond initiated an investigation into a report of an employee misusing funds, authorities said.

Vicente told officers that he didn't use clients' money for personal purchases, but investigators later determined that he spent over $20,000 between Jan. 2023 and Feb. 2024, respectively.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said he turned himself in after learning of a warrant for his arrest. He was held on a $75,000 bond and is set to appear in court on May 16.

This article tagged under:

New Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us