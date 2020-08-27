Man Stole Trooper's Medical Bag From Emergency Scene: Police

State police are looking for the person they said stole a trooper's medical bag from the scene of an emergency on Tuesday.

Troopers responded to a medical emergency at the CTFastrak Parkville station at Park Street and Francis Avenue in Hartford Tuesday and one of the troopers brought his medical bag to the scene, according to state police.

The bag contains medical supplies and an oxygen tank.

When the trooper was cleared from the scene, he realized his medical bag was gone.

Using surveillance cameras, police were able to see the person they say is responsible for taking the bag.

Anyone with information regarding the person is asked to call State Police Troop H at (860) 534-1000.