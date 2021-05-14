Man Struck By Car While Running Across Gold Star Highway in Groton: Police

A Rhode Island man has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Groton early Friday morning.

Groton police said a 911 call made at 12:38 a.m. reported that a pedestrian had been struck and emergency crews responded to Gold Star Highway, near Toll Gate Road, and learned that a 2010 Ford Escape heading westbound on Gold Star Highway hit a 21-year-old Cranston, R.I. man as he ran across the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to Lawrence & Memorial to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation and anyone who saw the crash or who has any information is asked to call the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.