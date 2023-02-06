Man Struck By Falling Tree in Colchester Has Died: Police

A man who was struck by a falling tree in Colchester over the weekend has died, according to state police.

State police said troopers responded to Clark Road just after 12:31 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a medical incident and they found 52-year-old Jody Fellows unresponsive in the woods behind the residence.

State police said Fellows and his brother were cutting down trees when a falling tree struck him.

The medical examiner responded to the scene.

The first selectman's office put out a statement regarding the incident, calling it a tragedy.