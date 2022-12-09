bethel

Man Struck, Killed By Hit & Run Driver in Bethel

Police in Bethel are searching for the driver that was involved in a deadly hit and run Friday.

The collision occurred around 4:40 p.m. on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner.

Investigators say a man had been struck and killed by a vehicle that was traveling west towards Danbury.

Police haven't released the person's identity yet.

Anyone that witnessed the accident is being asked to call Officer Ammon of the Bethel Police Department at 203-744-7900.

