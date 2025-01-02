Man suffers burn injury during house fire in Fairfield

A man was taken to the hospital with burn injuries after a fire broke out at his Fairfield home Thursday afternoon.

The fire department respond to a home on Louvain Street just after 12:30 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

The blaze was put out within minutes. Firefighters said a man suffered minor burn injuries to his face while using fire extinguishers to try and put it out before crews arrived.

The fire had grown beyond the capability of the man's fire extinguishers, according to crews.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.