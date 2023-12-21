Wilton

Man suspected in Merritt Parkway hit-and-run killed in second crash in Wilton: police

Police lights
NBC

A man who was suspected in a hit-and-run has died after getting into a second crash in Wilton, according to police.

Wilton police received a call at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday from a driver who said they were following a gray SUV that had hit their vehicle on the Merritt Parkway and left the accident.

The SUV was heading north on Danbury Road, near the intersection with Sharp Hill Road, at the time of the call, police said.

Officers tried to stop the driver near Old Highway, but he kept going, police said.

They said the SUV was missing a wheel, likely due to the crash, and the driver was going around 10 miles per hour. But when the driver got to the Pimpewaug Road intersection, he sped up and police decided not to pursue.

Around 8:03 p.m., police were called to respond to a crash on Route 7 and Danbury Road in front of the Four Seasons Racquet Club and that is where they found the same gray SUV, police said.

The driver, 28-year-old Amir Maalyjah Goodall-Reid, of Georgia, was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m., police said. No one else was in the SUV and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police Department, at (203) 834-6260.

