Man threatened with gun inside Manchester home

A man was threatened with a gun inside of a home in Manchester on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Seaman Circle around 4 a.m. after getting a threatening complaint.

According to police, a man inside of a home said he had been threatened with a gun.

Police responded to the home with an armored vehicle and the people inside of the home were called outside.

Authorities said an arrest was made in connection to outstanding warrants from another incident.

The area was briefly closed. It has since reopened.

No charges have been filed in this incident, but the investigation is ongoing.