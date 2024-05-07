Torrington police look for man wanted in connection to armed robbery

Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank at gunpoint in Torrington on Tuesday morning.

The police department said they responded to TD Bank in the Torrington Commons Plaza on High Street at 11 a.m. for a reported robbery.

A man allegedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note demanding cash while implying he had a weapon.

Authorities said the man was handed cash from the register, and he fled on foot before officers got to the scene.

Police believe the man was also involved in a similar incident that happened at the Dunkin' Donuts on East Main Street Saturday night. During that incident, he demanded all the money in the cash drawer of the drive-thru window while claiming he had a gun.

The man was chased away by another customer in the drive-thru before getting any money, according to police.

Police are looking for Kyle Witkoski, 38, in connection to the attempted theft, and they say a warrant has been obtained for his arrest.

Authorities don't know if he is armed, but the use of a gun was threatened during both incidents.

Anyone with information about Witkoski's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-489-2000.