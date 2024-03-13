Man threatens employee after being denied money at East Haven bank: PD

A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to rob a bank at gunpoint if they wouldn't let him withdraw money form his account, which had insufficient funds.

East Haven police were called to Bank of America on Main Street for a reported bank robbery.

Responding officers were told that the man told a bank employee he had a gun and demanded money.

The man allegedly grew angry when he tried to withdraw money from his bank account and was denied due to having insufficient funds.

Authorities said the man fled the bank in a 2024 Chevrolet Camaro. Officers said he was pulled over after getting off I-95 in Branford, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The man faces charges including criminal attempt to commit robbery threatening with a firearm and breach of peace. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing.