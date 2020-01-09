Man Wanted in New Canaan Sexual Assault Case Located in New York: Police

A man wanted in New Canaan, suspected of having sexual contact with a child, has been taken into custody.

Police said they responded to the area of Oenoke Ridge Road and Lukes Wood Road at 7:44 p.m. on Oct. 24 to investigate reports of a suspicious man who a Looks Wood Road resident saw in his driveway.

Police later identified the suspect as 31-year-old Leland Robinson, of Mount Vernon, New York.

The resident told police he honked his horn at the man as he was leaving his driveway and Robinson left.

When officers made contact with Robinson near the 900 block of Oenoke Ridge Road, he gave a false name and birthdate and couldn’t provide a reason for why he was there, according to police.

Police launched a follow-up investigation and determined that Robinson had physical contact with a juvenile on two occasions and also sent digital images and text messages of a sexual nature to the victim, according to police.

On Jan. 6, members of the FBI Fugitive Task Force office out of New York and the New Canaan Police Investigative Section determined Robinson was in Brooklyn, New York and the FBI Fugitive Task Force took him into custody.

On Thursday, New Canaan Police traveled to Manhattan to take custody of Robinson on an active arrest warrant.

Police said there was a warrant charging him with enticing a minor by computer, sexual assault in the second degree, sexual assault in the fourth degree and risk of injury to a child.