Man who injured himself with homemade explosive device in Fairfield arrested

A man has serious hand injuries after an explosive device he and his friend made exploded prematurely in Fairfield and both men have been arrested, according to police.

Officers were notified by an area hospital about a man being treated for significant hand injuries on Dec. 1, 2024. It was reported that the injuries were caused by an explosive device.

Police said the man told the hospital that he and his friend had built and detonated multiple homemade explosive devices earlier that day.

During the investigation, officers, detectives, the FBI and the bomb squad determined the two men had made four devices using materials purchased online and at retail stores. Those devices were reportedly later taken to a secluded area in the Pine Creek Marsh where they attempted to detonate them.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators said two devices were successfully detonated, but the third device exploded prematurely and injured one of the men. The four device was found at the marsh and was destroyed by the bomb squad.

An arrest warrant was applied for and granted for both men. A 19-year-old man from Fairfield turned himself in on Monday and an 18-year-old man from Fairfield turned himself in on Tuesday. Both men are facing charges including breach of peace and reckless endangerment.