Man who stole unoccupied RI cruiser is stopped on Route 2 in Preston after chase: CSP

A man who stole an unoccupied cruiser in Rhode Island was stopped on Route 2 in Preston after a chase early Saturday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

Connecticut State Police was notified about a stolen Providence, Rhode Island, police cruiser on Interstate 95 South crossing into Connecticut from Rhode Island around 2:30 a.m.

The stolen cruiser was reportedly seen on I-95 south near exit 89, but then took the exit 88 off ramp to Route 117 in Groton as it saw another Connecticut State Police cruiser approaching.

Multiple Connecticut State Police cruisers turned on their emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the stolen cruiser. According to Connecticut State Police, the stolen cruiser was traveling over 100 mph at times on Route 117.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Ledyard Police Department was then notified and deployed stop sticks near Route 117 and Route 2a. The stolen cruiser slowed to a stop near Route 2a and the driver was taken into custody.

The 27-year-old man from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, is facing charges including reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, failure to drive in the proper lane, larceny and interfering with officer/resisting. He was not able to post the $50,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.