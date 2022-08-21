Manchester Man Shot, Killed in Hartford

A man from Manchester has died after a shooting in Hartford overnight.

Officers were called to Maple Avenue shortly before midnight after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Dominic Battle, of Manchester, unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Police began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Battle was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.