Manchester Police Investigating Car Thefts, Attempted Carjacking Believed to Be Connected

Manchester police are investigating several vehicle thefts and an attempted carjacking on Monday and said they believe they were all connected.

Manchester police said they learned just before 6 p.m. Monday that a 2018 Kia Optima had been stolen from Westfarms and it was tracking in the area of The Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

When officers checked the area, there was no sign of the stolen Kia.

Then, a report came into police that a 2018 Hyundai Sonata had been stolen from the parking lot outside of Maggie McFly’s.

Officers responded and found broken glass where the car had been parked.

As police continued to investigate, they learned new information about the location of the Kia stolen from Westfarms.

Then, they received a report of an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of 412 Middle Turnpike West and responded to investigate.

The victim told police that he was in his 2019 Hyundai Elantra, parked in front of Planet Fitness, when five to six people with face coverings got out of two vehicles that had pulled up and parked nearby.

One of them people tried to open the victim’s passenger door and he quickly got out because he was startled.

Then two of the suspects pointed semiautomatic handguns at him, police said.

The suspects then ran back to the stolen vehicles and headed east on Middle Turnpike West.

Police said they determined that the two vehicles were the stolen 2018 Kia Optima and 2018 Hyundai Sonata.

A 2017 Hyundai Elantra was also reported stolen from the parking lot of The Shoppes at Buckland Hills sometime after 5 p.m. and police found glass where the car had been parked, according to police.

All three stolen motor vehicles were later found in Hartford.

Investigators believe the incidents are connected and they are working to gather information to identify suspects.

The thefts of several Hyundai and Kia vehicles have prompted attorneys general from several states to call on the federal government to issue a recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022, which they said are "particularly vulnerable to theft."

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America announced earlier this month that they have entered into an agreement to resolve class action litigation with owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices.

You can read more about the settlement here.

Anyone who saw the thefts or has information is asked to call Detective Jonathan Sargolini at (860) 645-5545.