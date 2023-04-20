Attorney General to Announce National Action on Vehicle Thefts

Attorney General William Tong will be announcing a national action to curb vehicle thefts.
Tong will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. outside the Waterbury police department, along with Waterbury Police Chief Spagnolo and members of the Waterbury Police Department.
No additional information was available.
