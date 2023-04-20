Crime and Courts

Attorney General to Announce National Action on Vehicle Thefts

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Attorney General William Tong will be announcing a national action to curb vehicle thefts.

Tong will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. outside the Waterbury police department, along with Waterbury Police Chief Spagnolo and members of the Waterbury Police Department.

shelton Apr 15

Man Accused of Carjacking Woman at Shelton Post Office

Maryland Mar 29

Watch Teens Attempt to Carjack Man, But Can't Drive Manual Transmission to Get Away

Wethersfield Mar 21

Police Search for Suspect in Violent Carjacking at Wethersfield Senior Living Facility

No additional information was available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courtscar thefts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us