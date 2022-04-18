Manchester

Manchester Police Investigating Shooting Incident Near Wadsworth Street

Manchester Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Wadsworth Street and Summit Street around 4:40 on Monday after reports that shots had been fired in the area.

Police said witnesses reported hearing three distinct shots.

Authorities were able to gather information from eyewitnesses that an occupant of a blue Sedan, fired three rounds out of the vehicle at a silver Sedan, which police said is believed to be the target of the shooting.

Both vehicles then fled the area

No suspects or victims have been identified, and it is unknown if the person in the silver Sedan sustained any injuries.

The make, model, and registration of the vehicles have not been determined.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (860) 645-5500.

Investigators briefly closed this area of Wadsworth Street to conduct an investigation, but the road has since been reopened.

