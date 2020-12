Manchester police are asking for your help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.

Daicha Chaluisan-Rojas was last seen wearing black leggings, a white puffy coat with fur and white crocs, officials said.

The teen has brown hair and green eyes. She is 5-foot and weighs 100 pounds, according to officials.

A Silver Alert was issued for the missing teen on Thursday.

Anyone with information about Chaluisan-Rojas's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-645-5500.