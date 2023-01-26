taste of today

Mango Black Bean Salsa

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Mango salsa
Chef Chris Prosperi

This recipe makes two cups.

Ingredients

  • One 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 large ripe mango, peeled and diced
  • 1 medium jalapeno, seeded and minced
  • 2 tablespoons red onion, minced
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Salt to taste
  • 2 scallions, chopped

Instructions

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  • Place the black beans, mango, jalapeno, onion, olive oil and lemon juice in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.
  • Allow it to sit for five minutes.
  • Season with salt to taste.
  • Mix in the scallions.
  • Serve with tortilla chips or serve with grilled fish or chicken.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us