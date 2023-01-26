Mango Black Bean Salsa

This recipe makes two cups.
Ingredients
- One 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 large ripe mango, peeled and diced
- 1 medium jalapeno, seeded and minced
- 2 tablespoons red onion, minced
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Salt to taste
- 2 scallions, chopped
Instructions
- Place the black beans, mango, jalapeno, onion, olive oil and lemon juice in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.
- Allow it to sit for five minutes.
- Season with salt to taste.
- Mix in the scallions.
- Serve with tortilla chips or serve with grilled fish or chicken.
