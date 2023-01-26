Mango Black Bean Salsa

This recipe makes two cups.

Ingredients

One 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 large ripe mango, peeled and diced

1 medium jalapeno, seeded and minced

2 tablespoons red onion, minced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt to taste

2 scallions, chopped

Instructions

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Place the black beans, mango, jalapeno, onion, olive oil and lemon juice in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.

Allow it to sit for five minutes.

Season with salt to taste.

Mix in the scallions.

Serve with tortilla chips or serve with grilled fish or chicken.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.