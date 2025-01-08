Man's car stolen at gunpoint in New Haven hotel parking garage

A man had his car stolen at gunpoint at a hotel parking garage in New Haven early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the Marriott Courtyard on Whalley Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

It was reported that a man had his car stolen at gunpoint in the garage of the hotel.

According to police, the man reported that the suspect was an acquaintance of his who showed a gun after luring him to the vehicle and robbing him with two other men.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police officers canvassing the area on Tuesday around midnight reportedly found the vehicle near Orchard Street and Edgewood Avenue. The officers pursued the vehicle until it fled onto I-91 and then ended the pursuit.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything or anyone with information should contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.