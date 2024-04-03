Mansfield Drive-In opens Friday

The Mansfield Drive-In opens on Friday and it will be celebrating its 70th birthday.

To celebrate, the drive-in will have carload pricing on Friday, April 5, and snack bar specials.

A Facebook post says carload pricing is $26, no matter how many people are in the vehicle, and the birthday snack bar specials include birthday cake fried dough.

The drive-in will be open Fridays through Sundays at the start of the season.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Here’s the lineup for the weekend of April 4-7 and April 11.

Screen 1

8 p.m. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

10:05 p.m. Dune: Part 2

Screen 2

8 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

10:05 p.m.: Imaginary

Screen 3

8 p.m.: Kung Fu Panda 4

9:45 p.m.: Migration

Movie Admission Online

Adults (12+): $13

Child (4-11): $9

Senior (65+): $9

Military (w/ID): $9

If you are going, the recommendation is to get there 30 to 60 minutes before showtime, especially on Friday and Saturday nights.

Parking is first-come, first-serve and they do not allow saving spaces next to you with chairs.

The movie sound goes through an FM radio station, so you will need a working radio to hear the sound. The drive-in website says to put your car in “accessory” mode, which should not drain your battery.

Guests are also welcome to bring a portable FM radio and the drive-in does have a limited amount of radios for rent in the snack bar.

Headlights as well as parking lights should be off.

Vehicles that are more than five feet must park at the yellow striped poles toward the back half of the screen.

Vehicles under five feet can park at the red-striped poles toward the front.

Where the Mansfield Drive-In is located

The Mansfield Drive-in is located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield Center.

For information about movies, call (860) 423-4441.