Holidays

Mansfield Drive-In reveals holiday movie lineup for two-weekend event

Two weekends in November will feature classic holiday films on all 3 screens at the same time.

By Bryan Mercer

Mansfield Drive-In
NBC Connecticut

The holiday season is in full swing at a local drive-in movie theater, inviting guests to park their cars, vans and one-horse open sleighs for two weekends of Christmas cheer.

The Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace has revealed the lineup for its 4th annual "Christmas Bonanza" event, taking place on November 15-16 and November 22-23.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The bonanza closes out the 2024 season for the drive-in, which first opened its doors back in 1954.

Here's a look at the movies slated for showing:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Saturday, November 15th at 7:30 p.m.

  • Screen 1: Elf
  • Screen 2: The Grinch (2018)
  • Screen 3: A Christmas Story

Sunday, November 16th at 7:30 p.m.

  • Screen 1: Elf
  • Screen 2: The Grinch (2018)
  • Screen 3: A Christmas Story

Saturday, November 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

  • Screen 1: How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • Screen 2: The Polar Express
  • Screen 3: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Saturday, November 23rd at 7:30 p.m.

  • Screen 1: How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • Screen 2: The Polar Express
  • Screen 3: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

According to their website, the drive-in plan to offer a hot cocoa bar and a limited snack bar menu.

Local

Hartford 6 mins ago

Florida woman arrested in Hartford for killing roommate and lying about it: police

NCAA basketball 2 hours ago

UConn to face Louisville in historic 2025 Armed Forces Classic

The website also has the link to purchase tickets in advance, as well as their policies and arrival instructions.

Pets are allowed to join you at the drive-in, but aren't allowed in the flea market area, snack bar or restrooms.

This article tagged under:

HolidaysMansfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us