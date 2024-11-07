Mansfield Drive-In reveals holiday movie lineup for two-weekend event

The holiday season is in full swing at a local drive-in movie theater, inviting guests to park their cars, vans and one-horse open sleighs for two weekends of Christmas cheer.

The Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace has revealed the lineup for its 4th annual "Christmas Bonanza" event, taking place on November 15-16 and November 22-23.

The bonanza closes out the 2024 season for the drive-in, which first opened its doors back in 1954.

Here's a look at the movies slated for showing:

Saturday, November 15th at 7:30 p.m.

Screen 1: Elf

Screen 2: The Grinch (2018)

Screen 3: A Christmas Story

Sunday, November 16th at 7:30 p.m.

Screen 1: Elf

Screen 2: The Grinch (2018)

Screen 3: A Christmas Story

Saturday, November 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

Screen 1: How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Screen 2: The Polar Express

Screen 3: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Saturday, November 23rd at 7:30 p.m.

Screen 1: How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Screen 2: The Polar Express

Screen 3: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

According to their website, the drive-in plan to offer a hot cocoa bar and a limited snack bar menu.

The website also has the link to purchase tickets in advance, as well as their policies and arrival instructions.

Pets are allowed to join you at the drive-in, but aren't allowed in the flea market area, snack bar or restrooms.