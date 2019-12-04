Maroon 5 Tour to Come to Hartford

Maroon 5 is going on tour in and it includes a stop in Hartford.

Maroon 5, along with Meghan Trainor, will be coming to Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sept 9. They will also be performing at Fenway Park in Boston and Citi Field in Flushing, New York.

The multi-country tour will kick off on May 30 in California.

Maroon 5 2020 North American Tour Dates:

May 30: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California

May 31:Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, Arizona

June 3: Isleta Amphitheater, Alburquerque, New Mexico

June 5: Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado

June 7: Austin360 Amphitheater, Austin, Texas

June 8:The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, Texas

June 10: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, Texas

June 13: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

June 14: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana

June 16: DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, Michigan

June 18: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

June 19: KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

June 24: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

June 25:Citi Field, Flushing, New York

June 27: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, New York

June 28: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 2: Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas

Aug. 4: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Aug. 6: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

Aug. 8: Fargodome, Fargo, North Dakota

Aug. 9: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

Aug. 12: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Aug. 14: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia. Canada

Aug. 15: White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, Washington

Aug. 17: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Aug. 19: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California

Aug. 21: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Aug. 24: USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, Utah

Aug. 27: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Aug. 29: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, Missouri

Aug. 30: American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sept. 1: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Sept. 3: BB&T Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey

Sept. 5: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Sept. 6: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, New York

Sept. 9: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut

Sept. 11: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Virginia

Sept. 12: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, North Carolina

Sept. 14: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sept. 16: oral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida

Sept. 17: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Florida.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the public on Friday, Dec. 13.