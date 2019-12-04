Maroon 5 Tour to Come to Hartford

Maroon 5 is going on tour in and it includes a stop in Hartford.
Maroon 5, along with Meghan Trainor, will be coming to Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sept 9. They will also be performing at Fenway Park in Boston and Citi Field in Flushing, New York.
The multi-country tour will kick off on May 30 in California.
Maroon 5 2020 North American Tour Dates:
- May 30: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California
- May 31:Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, Arizona
- June 3: Isleta Amphitheater, Alburquerque, New Mexico
- June 5: Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado
- June 7: Austin360 Amphitheater, Austin, Texas
- June 8:The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, Texas
- June 10: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, Texas
- June 13: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois
- June 14: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana
- June 16: DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, Michigan
- June 18: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
- June 19: KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania
- June 24: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
- June 25:Citi Field, Flushing, New York
- June 27: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, New York
- June 28: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Aug. 2: Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas
- Aug. 4: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Aug. 6: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska
- Aug. 8: Fargodome, Fargo, North Dakota
- Aug. 9: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
- Aug. 12: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- Aug. 14: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia. Canada
- Aug. 15: White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, Washington
- Aug. 17: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
- Aug. 19: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California
- Aug. 21: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California
- Aug. 24: USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, Utah
- Aug. 27: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri
- Aug. 29: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, Missouri
- Aug. 30: American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Sept. 1: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Sept. 3: BB&T Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey
- Sept. 5: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania
- Sept. 6: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, New York
- Sept. 9: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut
- Sept. 11: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Virginia
- Sept. 12: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, North Carolina
- Sept. 14: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Sept. 16: oral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida
- Sept. 17: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Florida.
Tickets for the tour will be available to the public on Friday, Dec. 13.