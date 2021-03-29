Mass Vaccine Site Opens on UConn Campus

The general public can now get a COVID-19 vaccine on UConn's Storrs campus. UConn Health is partnering with the university to host a mass vaccination site in Hawley Armory on campus.

“The more that we can vaccinate, the better. For everyone," said Sarah Tessier, who manages the site.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Tessier, about 250 people were vaccinated at the site Monday. They are slowly ramping up numbers based on supply and hope to be vaccinating about 400 people a day by the end of the week.

Glenn Abbotts, who lives in East Hampton, got his shot at the site today. He graduated from UConn three decades ago.

“Feels good coming back to my old school, my alma mater," said Abbotts. “I wouldn’t expect that this would be the event, but it is a special time.”

Tessier said she hopes the location will be easy to access for Mansfield residents and people who live in surrounding towns.

Appointments for the clinic are required. Any eligible person can create an account and sign up on line. UConn Health also has a vaccine scheduling line: 860-679-5589.

According to a press release from UConn Health, the new site is in addition to weekly clinics posted to VAMS and hosted by the Eastern Highlands Health District.