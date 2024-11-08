Bridgeport

Mayor Berry the red panda has ‘paws-itive plans' for Beardsley Zoo

Beardsley Zoo

The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport has a new mayor, and she is adorable.

The people have spoken, and they chose Berry the Red Panda to be the 2025 mayor of the zoo.

“Berry’s “paws-itive” plans have won over the voters, and we couldn’t be more excited for her term! From climbing to new heights to bringing endless adventure, Berry is ready to lead us all to a brighter future!” the zoo posted on social media.

Want to meet the new mayor?

Head to the Natt Family Red Panda Habitat.

While all the candidates could not come out ahead, let’s hear it for Berry’s challengers!

  • Dumbledore the Yellow-Banded Poison Dart Frog ran on a platform of “Vibrant Leadership for a Brighter Future!”
  • Post Makoi the Koi Fish’s platform was, “Making Waves for a Greener Tomorrow!”
  • Willow the Eastern Mud Turtle’s motto was, “Making Change from the Ground, Up!”
  • Nuna the Andean Bear ran on, “More than just the Bear Necessities!”
  • Ethel the Guinea Hog’s slogan was, “Don’t go Hog Wild—Vote for Ethel!”

All donations to the ballot box will support the zoo and its mission of conservation, education, research and fun.

