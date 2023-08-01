Meet ‘Baby Pike,' the boy born on I-90 Sunday

Massachusetts, meet "Baby Pike," the boy who was born on Interstate 90 as his mother was heading to the hospital on Sunday.

Audelina Ordonez Barrios was heading east on the Mass. Pike Sunday evening when she gave birth to her son on the highway before she could make it to Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, she told NBC10 Boston. The boy was born about 6:10 p.m. and is doing well.

"Hi everyone! We want to introduce Baby Pike," the mother said in a video she sent to NBC10 Boston. "Unfortunately, we didn't make it to the hospital. But here we are, nice and healthy."

The Westborough Fire Department had said that first responders helped deliver a baby boy on the Pike eastbound at Interstate 495.

Westborough Medic 1 and Engine 4 just assisted with the delivery of a healthy baby boy on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound at Interstate 495. Mom and baby are doing very well!! @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/62aK8ARjsg — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) July 30, 2023

Baby Pike, whose real name is Derek-Caleb Bulux Ordonez, weighed in at 8 lbs. and 7 oz.

"We want to thank the staff and the EMTs, paramedics for taking good care of us while we were on the road and all of the people in the hospital for taking care of us and keeping us healthy and safe," Ordonez Barrios said.