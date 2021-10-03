Men Charged With Food Stamp Fraud at Manchester Convenience Store

Two Connecticut men have been accused of allowing federal food aid recipients to redeem their benefits for cash and other ineligible items at a convenience store while charging them a nearly 50% premium for the transactions.

The owner of the Manchester store and gas station and a man who helped operate it were indicted by a federal grand jury on food stamp fraud charges and arrested last month, Acting Connecticut U.S. Attorney Leonard Boyle announced Friday.

Federal authorities said the two men and others at the store allowed recipients of aid from the federal Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program to redeem their benefits for ineligible items including cash, gasoline and male enhancement pills from November 2016 to January 2020. The men charged a nearly 50% premium to the customers’ food stamp cards.

Both men were released on bail pending trial.