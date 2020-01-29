Meriden Man Hit, Killed by Car in Wallingford

A 66-year-old Meriden man was killed when he was hit by a car in Wallingford Wednesday.

Police said the victim, 66-year-old Leonard James, was driving on Yale Avenue around 3:35 p.m. when he pulled over and got out of the vehicle. Witnesses said he then crossed the street and was seen picking something up off the ground, possibly a bottle for redemption. Investigators said he was crossing the road back to his car when he was hit by a Subaru Forester.

James died of his injuries.

Police described the area as “a well-traveled, flat and straight portion of the roadway.”

Officials did not say if charges would be filed against the driver.

The road was closed for several hours due to the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer James Knowlton at 203-294-2818 or Lt. Anthony DeMaio at 203-294-2838.