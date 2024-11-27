Metro-North's first Holiday Lights Train to start running on Friday

Metro-North Railroad is going to have its first ever Holiday Lights Train and it will start running on Friday.

The Holiday Lights Train will be decorated with colorful lights and there will be special holiday-themed safety messages at some stations.

The Holiday Lights Train, which is an electric train, will operate on a random rotation of regularly scheduled trains at all times of day and night on the Hudson Line between Grand Central Terminal and Croton-Harmon, on the Harlem Line between Grand Central Terminal and Southeast and on the New Haven Line between Grand Central Terminal and New Haven, according to the MTA.

“I’m thrilled that Metro-North can bring the joy, beauty and lights of the season to all of our riders on their way to work, school or to see family and friends during the holidays, and to those who see it roll through their towns,” Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement.

“We wanted to create something special for our community and bring back the sense of wonder, especially for children, and for children of all ages,” Metro-North Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Justin Vonashek said in a statement. “It’s a way for us to connect with our passengers and create lasting memories during this festive time of year when days are short and darkness is long. We hope these colorful lights spark excitement and a sense of holiday cheer for all who come aboard and who see the train pass by.”

The Holiday Lights Train will run from Friday, Nov. 29 through New Year’s.

You can get a look at the Holiday Lights Train here.