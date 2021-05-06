Metro-North Service Suspended After Man's Death Resumes: Police

Metro-North service was suspended Thursday after a man’s death and people on the train were moved to another.

According to Westport police, MTA police are investigating a report that a 45-year-old man “left a westbound Metro-North train” just before 11:30 a.m. as the train was traveling between Westport and East Norwalk and he pronounced dead.

Metro-North service was suspended between South Norwalk and Southport.

There were 150 passengers on the train, which was heading from New Haven to Grand Central and they were moved to another train.

Police said Metro-North service resumed on the New Haven Line at Green's Farms, Westport and East Norwalk beginning with the 1:18 p.m. train departing New Haven and the 1:03 p.m. train departing Grand Central Terminal.

Metro-North is warning passengers to expect delays.