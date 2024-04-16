Middle school teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with kids in Manchester: police

A middle school teacher is facing charges for allegedly inappropriately touching kids in class in Manchester, police said.

The police department said 58-year-old Floyd Gray, of Hartford, was taken into custody on Tuesday after turning himself in.

Authorities received complaints from three Illing Middle School students alleging that their teacher touched them inappropriately and made inappropriate comments in class.

The students weren't in the same class, but reported similar incidents involving Gray. Police didn't provide specific information about what these allegations entailed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said the teacher faces charges including three counts of breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF), Manchester Public Schools and the police department initiated investigations into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.